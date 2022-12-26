Retro ONE TWO TWO bar opens door to 1920s Paris on Sukhumvit

“Smoke on the Water” - a smokey drink with bitterness from chocolate and black coffee blended with Flor de Cana 12 Years Rum and Maraschino liquor.

“Midori Symphony” - refreshing taste of citrus from yuzu, lime, and lemon, mixed with Roku Gin and Midori.

“Oriental Express” – a fresh mix of tropical and fruity taste of yuzu, lime and pineapple blend with Vodka and Campari.

Once one said, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”.

But at ONE TWO TWO, the vibe of the place is, “You only live once, but if you could do it twice, once wouldn’t be enough” or “Tu ne vis qu'une fois, mais si tu pouvais le faire deux fois, une fois ne suffirait pas.”

No doubt that ONE TWO TWO will be the next bar destination in the heart of Bangkok for its exquisite interiors, crafted cocktails and incomparable luxury and style.