Retro ONE TWO TWO bar opens door to 1920s Paris on Sukhumvit
New French-inspired vintage bar ONE TWO TWO resurrects the Paris of a century ago on the modern boulevard of Sukhumvit. The French design evokes sensual indulgence for a comfortable evening vibe in 1920s Paris, right in the heart of Bangkok’s chic nightlife district of Sukhumvit Soi 11.
The interior of this bar incorporates a classic red comfy sofa and its 1920s style and nostalgia to provide an extraordinary experience of celebration and sophistication.
The Beverage menu created by Michel Gonggiat Stein takes its inspiration and concept from the original & Famous ONE TWO TWO from Paris back in the 1920s, every Signature cocktail is inspired by the exciting design and uniqueness of the rooms that made the original ONE TWO TWO so famous back in Paris, ONE TWO TWO as well offers a great selection of French Vermouth and champagnes for guests who adore the bar scene or want to have a stylish business meeting complimented by a luxurious ambience.
Highlights from the drink menu are Smoke on the Water, Midori Symphony, and Oriental Express.
“Smoke on the Water” - a smokey drink with bitterness from chocolate and black coffee blended with Flor de Cana 12 Years Rum and Maraschino liquor.
“Midori Symphony” - refreshing taste of citrus from yuzu, lime, and lemon, mixed with Roku Gin and Midori.
“Oriental Express” – a fresh mix of tropical and fruity taste of yuzu, lime and pineapple blend with Vodka and Campari.
Once one said, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”.
But at ONE TWO TWO, the vibe of the place is, “You only live once, but if you could do it twice, once wouldn’t be enough” or “Tu ne vis qu'une fois, mais si tu pouvais le faire deux fois, une fois ne suffirait pas.”
No doubt that ONE TWO TWO will be the next bar destination in the heart of Bangkok for its exquisite interiors, crafted cocktails and incomparable luxury and style.