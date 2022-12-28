Kempinski Hotel Bangkok renamed "Hanuman Bar" after Hindu protest

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, thanked Kempinski Hotels for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which felt that such nomenclature was insensitive.

Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, had said that Lord Hanuman was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not for selling liquor and beef.

Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for mercantile greed or other agenda was not okay, as it hurt the devotees.

We were still waiting for a formal apology from Kempinski Hotels and its CEO Bernold Schroeder for naming a bar and a martini after a sacred Hindu deity in the first place, Rajan Zed pointed out.

Selling beef and liquor in the name of a Hindu deity was a desecration. Cow, the seat of many deities, was sacred and had long been venerated in Hinduism. Kempinski, which claimed "people-centred principles", should have shown some maturity when naming a bar; Zed had indicated.