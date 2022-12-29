Translation app gets Korean restaurant menu upgrade

The service uses the app's image translate function. Users can take a picture of a Korean menu to translate it as normal, but tapping "select all" at the bottom brings up a "Food info" tab, with translations that have been tailored for food, and provides additional information about some of the dishes.

The service currently supports translation into English, Chinese (simplified and traditional) and Japanese.

The food info tab also includes links to the KTO's “Food Trip in Korea” website, which has detailed information on popular Korean dishes, including recipes and how to enjoy each dish.

"We will work to add 500 new items to the list in the first half of next year, and also carry out another menu translation project with the restaurant reservation app Catchtable, for users to conveniently book restaurants while in Korea," the leader of KTO's tourism strategy team said.