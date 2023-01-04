Eat healthy food in moderation to help stay fit

"Eating simple food and in moderate quantity" has become a popular mantra for many Chinese people, while high-calorie intake and excessive eating have become a social problem, forcing many people to go on a diet to control their weight.

While having lunch with colleagues in the China Daily canteen, I often see people picking just a sweet potato or an orange and leaving the canteen which serves more than a dozen dishes, including dumplings, noodles, cakes and soups. Then there are those that are not seen in the canteen in the daytime because they deliberately skip lunch.

Even at home, we have decided to reduce the four-dish dinner to a three-dish dinner because there was always food left over. As a person who grew up in poverty and knows what hunger is, I hate to waste food.

Last year's statistics show that more than 50 % of Chinese people above the age of 18 are overweight. As a result, over 40 % of Chinese people have an abnormal lipid profile and 60 % have or need to guard against diabetes.

Excess calorie intake is the main reason behind the rising levels of cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes cases. To control their weight, many people either go on a diet, hit the gym, seek a doctor's advice, or begin to play some sports to burn the excess calorie.