Student-created craft cola quenches thirst of Mie prefecture

Developed by students at Mie Prefectural Hakusan High School and private Aoyama High School, both located in the Hakusan-cho area of Tsu, the beverage is made from locally sourced rice, among other ingredients, and has already sold 400 bottles online and via other channels.

Development of the beverage began in July last year when the chamber of commerce wanted to include the ideas of young locals into a project for creating an attractive new product amid the ongoing depopulation of the area.