Thai tiktoker falls in love with Vietnam

Now, the 26-year-old has pledged to make monthly trips to the country, drawn back by the lure of its delectable cuisine and fascinating culture.

As the proud owner of a TikTok account with 1.4 million followers, Turkdyk's speciality lies in showcasing the best food and travel experiences from around the world. Over the past six months, his channel has been replete with captivating and thrilling footage from HCM City, Da Lat, Hoi An and Hanoi.

With a keen eye for Vietnamese delicacies such as bun rieu (crab vermicelli soup), nem nuong (grilled sausage), hu tiu (thin rice-noodle soup), banh my (bread) or banh trang tron (rice paper salad), Turkdyk has learned to greet his followers with a charming "Toi yeu Vietnam" (I love Vietnam) at the start of every video.

"I often make mukbang (live-streamed videos where viewers watch the host eat) on my Tiktok channel and have received many comments and appraisals from Vietnamese viewers who also invited me to Vietnam to eat many delicious dishes," said Turkdyk, also known as Turk. "I became curious and decided to book a ticket to Hanoi on my birthday."

On his first time travelling abroad alone, he was worried due to his limited English and Vietnamese. Fortunately, he was enthusiastically supported by a friend in HCM City who helped him book hotels and visit the city’s attractions.