Blue by Alain Ducasse and Claudine co-create French culinary treats for connoisseurs
Contemporary French fine dining restaurant Blue by Alain Ducasse continues its legacy of immensely successful collaborations, launching its third offering — Beyond The Borders: Blue by Alain Ducasse X Claudine.
Blue by Alain Ducasse’s executive chef, Wilfrid Hocquet, joins hands with Loïc Portalier, the head chef at the acclaimed Claudine in Singapore, to co-create unforgettable French culinary treats.
Both Blue and Claudine share the same passion: “Create joy and happiness for customers while endeavouring to elevate one of the finest dining experiences.”
Through the 7-course lunch and 9-course dinner, both Blue and Claudine marvellously bring out what they call the “Joie de Vivre” or the “joy of life” on the table, with a premium selection of ingredients from around the world.
The creations reflect both chefs’ unique interpretations of life’s happiness (evidenced by the happiness on the faces of customers), expressed through their culinary artistry, savoured at lunch and dinner.
The Beyond The Border menu includes Blue by Alain Ducasse X Claudine, while solely Blue-curated dishes include:
▪ Melon de Cavaillon, Sauternes and caviar: a refreshing dish to cleanse the palette before getting seriously to the main course
▪ Mediterranean Carabineros with cherries and fresh almonds and Crustacean consommé, pork cheek ravioli, heirloom radish: Soft and melt in the mouth
What makes this menu so special is that we don’t need to fly to Singapore, as highlights from Claudine’s menu include:
▪ Jambon Persillé with Ravigote: very soft and tender meat, yet sour and tangy from the sauce
▪ Choux Farci: A real warm-hearted comfort food with a little touch of fine dining from the foie gras
Blue by Alain Ducasse has successfully operated its “Beyond the Boundaries series Vol 1 & Vol 2”. This is the third edition launched by Blue.
Claudine is a French neo-brasserie by the award-winning chef-patron Julien Royer, a three Michelin-star modern French restaurant located at the National Gallery in Singapore. Claudine explores the intimate side of French cuisine, inspired by honest home-cooking and convivial meals. It is ranked No. 85 on “Asia’s 50 Best 2023” list as a “New Entry”.