Blue by Alain Ducasse and Claudine co-create French culinary treats for connoisseurs

Through the 7-course lunch and 9-course dinner, both Blue and Claudine marvellously bring out what they call the “Joie de Vivre” or the “joy of life” on the table, with a premium selection of ingredients from around the world.

The creations reflect both chefs’ unique interpretations of life’s happiness (evidenced by the happiness on the faces of customers), expressed through their culinary artistry, savoured at lunch and dinner.

The Beyond The Border menu includes Blue by Alain Ducasse X Claudine, while solely Blue-curated dishes include:



▪ Melon de Cavaillon, Sauternes and caviar: a refreshing dish to cleanse the palette before getting seriously to the main course

▪ Mediterranean Carabineros with cherries and fresh almonds and Crustacean consommé, pork cheek ravioli, heirloom radish: Soft and melt in the mouth

What makes this menu so special is that we don’t need to fly to Singapore, as highlights from Claudine’s menu include:

▪ Jambon Persillé with Ravigote: very soft and tender meat, yet sour and tangy from the sauce

▪ Choux Farci: A real warm-hearted comfort food with a little touch of fine dining from the foie gras