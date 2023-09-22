Fire up your senses at Kuala Lumpur's Kin Rai Dee Restaurant

Translated from Thai to mean “don’t know what to eat”, Kin Rai Dee cheekily provides the answer with a sign at the bottom of the stairs: “Eat here lah!”

Recommended by some friends, I brought my family along for dinner one night so that we could try more dishes.

Having been forewarned about how the restaurant was so popular, I made reservations earlier and just as well, as the place filled up really fast.

The highlight that night was the Crispy-fried Chicken Tendon (En Gai Thod – RM16.90), apparently imported directly from Thailand. This is the soft cartilage bone at the chicken keel with still some meat attached, deep-fried till crispy.

This made a great starter dish as it was so much fun to munch as it arrived hot and crispy, and the soft cartilage bone added a nice crunchy texture. Kids will surely enjoy this. The spicy dipping sauce went well with the dish.