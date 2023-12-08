Michelin-starred chef of Vanderveen fame brings new flavours to Bangkok
The creator of Amsterdam’s Michelin-starred Vanderveen Restaurant has taken over the kitchens at Jam Jam Eatery & Bar in Bangkok for a week-long exploration of local flavours.
Chef George Kataras’s “Vanderveen Takeover” is inviting diners to take an eight-course culinary journey at the restaurant in ASAI Bangkok ChinaTown Hotel until Monday (December 11).
Local ingredients are being given a bold makeover in Vanderveen’s signature style at the eatery serving neo-Thai-Chinese sharing bites in the heart of Chinatown.
Renowned for his innovative take on North European and Mediterranean cuisine, Greece-born Kataras is bringing along Sommelier Mohamed Aous to ensure perfect pairings for his tasting menu focused on premium produce with bold and minimalist takes on classic dishes.
The eight-course degustation menu is priced at 1,950 baht++ per person.