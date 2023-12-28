Bubblegum legend bids goodbye as consumer taste changes
A legendary bubblegum enjoyed by generations of Thai children will bid farewell at the end of 2023 after annual profits dwindled to just 700,000 baht as demand for “The Black Cat” declined.
The “Consumer” page recently posted a message with the hashtag #WhatConsumersSay warning that the legend of the Bad Boy is destined to end soon. The tip-off was accompanied by an illustration of the Black Cat bubblegum.
The post generated a significant number of comments and shares, with most of the comments expressing regret at the prospect of no longer seeing the classic Thai bubblegum.
Subsequently, citing various reasons, a descendant of the legendary Black Cat confirmed the closure at the end of 2023, thus ending a 67-year-old legend.
The Black Cat bubblegum brand targets children. It is characterized by round, white sticks resembling cigarettes, packaged in red and black boxes with the symbol of a black cat similar to a cigarette box.
efore beginning to chew, children were known to mimic the act of smoking.
This product first gained popularity in an era when there was little concern about the dangers of smoking, especially among children.
In the past, especially during the years 1970-1990 when convenience stores were not as prevalent, the Black Cat bubblegum was extremely popular among children. It gained widespread popularity because of its affordability and easy availability at local grocery stores and shops.
As times changed and public perceptions evolved, the Black Cat adapted itself to the shifting landscape. This adjustment aimed to reduce its resemblance to cigarettes in response to changing societal attitudes.
Today, the Black Cat maintains some level of popularity, though not as widely.
One reason for this decline may be the changing landscape of convenience stores. Additionally, increased competition from other brands of bubblegum in the market has contributed to a loss of market share, a reflection of diminishing popularity.
In recent times, it has become common for the Black Cat to be sold exclusively through remaining convenience stores or from vendors who bring the product to sell near schools.
the Black Cat is produced by Tasty Confectionery Limited Partnership, which was registered on September 28, 1956, with a registered capital of 8 million baht. The company has 7 shareholders and its main office is located in Samut Sakhon province.
Financial information from the Department of Business Development for the years 2018-2022 shows its recent trajectory:
Total Revenue
2018: 34,557,491.71 baht
2019: 30,521,681.76 baht
2020: 23,218,560.33 baht
2021: 20,634,106.78 baht
2022: 29,450,113.89 baht
Total Expenses
2018: 33,132,347.10 baht
2019: 30,681,196.38 baht
2020: 22,751,674.02 baht
2021: 19,796,132.60 baht
2022: 28,514,514.79 baht
Financial Results for 5 Years
2018: Profit of 1,139,935.69 baht
2019: Loss of 337,898.59 baht
2020: Profit of 381,304.64 baht
2021: Profit of 740,201.37 baht
2022: Profit of 729,951.10 baht