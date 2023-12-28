Bubblegum legend bids goodbye as consumer taste changes

The “Consumer” page recently posted a message with the hashtag #WhatConsumersSay warning that the legend of the Bad Boy is destined to end soon. The tip-off was accompanied by an illustration of the Black Cat bubblegum.

The post generated a significant number of comments and shares, with most of the comments expressing regret at the prospect of no longer seeing the classic Thai bubblegum.

Subsequently, citing various reasons, a descendant of the legendary Black Cat confirmed the closure at the end of 2023, thus ending a 67-year-old legend.

The Black Cat bubblegum brand targets children. It is characterized by round, white sticks resembling cigarettes, packaged in red and black boxes with the symbol of a black cat similar to a cigarette box.