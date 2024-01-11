All aboard Thailand's cheese tour for a culinary journey of surprises
Thailand has never been thought of as a cheese-producing country unlike, for example, France, Italy and Greece, but thanks to years of hard work, that has now changed and the kingdom is proudly presenting its cheeses throughout 2024.
How much do you know about Thailand? You will probably have some ideas about Thai food, Thai people and Thai culture, but did you know that due to its geographic diversity, Thailand has succeeded in turning products it has traditionally imported into locally grown and domestically produced goodies. Cheese is a classic example.
Who would have imagined that the fatty substance that comes in creamy or hard textures and usually boasts a pungent aroma could be produced domestically? Think Halloumi from Cyprus, Italian Burrata and ricotta, Greek feta and even French Camembert and Gruyère, all variously consumed, adored and hated, would one day be the gustatory treats of a Thai cheese tour!
But that’s exactly what the artisanal Vivin’s grocery has set out to do with its Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024, which takes gourmets and gourmands to experience more than 20 types of cheese, mostly from the Northern part of Thailand, among them Le Doi Pao, Sanpaquanburie, Tha Sai Blue, Syam is Blue, Buchette, Longkhot and Mae Lao.
So is the cheese as tasty as its European peers?
This exceptional odyssey blends a rock concert-like tour with the flavours of artisanal Thai cheeses across key destinations. Organised in collaboration with 5-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, this innovative tour aims to entice cheese enthusiasts with an all-Thai cheese experience.
When to hop on?
The tour actually started back in September but don't worry if you've missed it, as there are seven main stopovers at which VIVIN Grocery’s iconic “Thai Cheese Buffet" is presented in parallel with signature dishes and customised Thai cheese offers from each tour partner.
The next stop is at Nómada, the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, where guests are promised a one-of-a-kind experience, celebrating the rich diversity of Thai ingredients and the art of traditional South American cooking techniques from Peruvian born, Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino.
Future stops take in Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Khao Yai, with the series concluding back in Bangkok and a sprinkling of surprise side tours along the way!
For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/DTHHChat or https://vivingrocery.com/events/thai-cheese-tour-with-vivin-grocery-and-friends-2023-2024/
Phone: +66 (0)32 520 009 Ext.2899
Email: [email protected]