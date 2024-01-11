All aboard Thailand's cheese tour for a culinary journey of surprises

So is the cheese as tasty as its European peers?

This exceptional odyssey blends a rock concert-like tour with the flavours of artisanal Thai cheeses across key destinations. Organised in collaboration with 5-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, this innovative tour aims to entice cheese enthusiasts with an all-Thai cheese experience.

When to hop on?

The tour actually started back in September but don't worry if you've missed it, as there are seven main stopovers at which VIVIN Grocery’s iconic “Thai Cheese Buffet" is presented in parallel with signature dishes and customised Thai cheese offers from each tour partner.

The next stop is at Nómada, the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, where guests are promised a one-of-a-kind experience, celebrating the rich diversity of Thai ingredients and the art of traditional South American cooking techniques from Peruvian born, Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino.

Future stops take in Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Khao Yai, with the series concluding back in Bangkok and a sprinkling of surprise side tours along the way!

