Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Bangkok mission for latest social project

Prof Yunus, the founder of Grameen Bank, visited Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital on Friday to learn about its ground-breaking efforts to extend quality medical treatment to people at all social levels.

Speaking on stage, Yunus said he would use the lessons he learned to set up hospitals in his home country of Bangladesh. The new hospitals would deploy high-tech innovations to make quality medical care affordable for all Bangladeshi citizens while also reducing waiting times, he added.

His main idea is to save bed space by treating and discharging patients quickly, turning hospitals into social businesses that are self-reliant and profitable.