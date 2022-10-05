Covid XBB variant can evade immunity better than others, Chula lecturer warns

According to the study, XBB originates from the BA.2 subvariant, which can resist immunity better than other subvariants.

The XBB variant should therefore be monitored, Thira advised.

He speculated that daily Covid-19 infections in Thailand could be around 20,000 cases.

Meanwhile, daily deaths connected to the virus are 10 on average, which places Thailand 15 highest in the world and number 10 in Asia.