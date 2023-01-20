Culture of well-being and the 8 keys to constructing it

The report was written by the property management company, Accor Group, in partnership with Technogym and Well Intelligent.

The report highlights eight key pathways for businesses, governments and organisations to consider as they plot their own roadmaps to a culture of well-being.

These findings draw on insights shared by speakers in the “Health to Wealth” podcast series.

The eight keys to well-being include mind and body, measuring well-being, financial health, equal access, interconnectedness, digital opportunities, sustainable living and global relevance.

Mind and body

The link between mental and physical well-being has been widely documented and has resulted in innovative neuroscientific technology with psychological and physiological benefits.

Brock Chisholm, one of the founders of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said: “Without mental health, there can be no true physical health.”

WHO reports that obesity has also tripled globally since 1975. It’s our responsibility to make the choices and take the right step in painting good health.