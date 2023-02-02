Exposure to PM2.5 affects heart and can be fatal, study shows

He said forest fire, sandstorm, volcanic eruption and usage of fossil fuels caused the volume of PM2.5 to increase. He added that PM2.5 is among factors that cause people to die, along with obesity, lack of exercise and kidney failure.

"PM2.5 caused deaths to more than 50% of people through heart and blood vessel diseases," he said.

He also pointed out that 92% of people across the globe lived in areas where air pollution exceeds safety standards. He also expects many countries to spend a lot of cash to treat patients who suffer from air pollution.

Citing a study conducted in China's Wuhan city, he said 151,608 people had died due to heart and blood vessel diseases, while the average volume of PM2.5 was 63.4 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3).

"This study has proved that exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 could cause deaths," he said.