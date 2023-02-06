No point in counting Covid cases anymore as virus is here to stay: top virologist

He added that almost 80% of Thailand's population may have been infected with Covid-19, resulting in a high level of hybrid immunity from infection and vaccination.

"Thailand is currently reporting only the number of hospitalised patients and deaths," he said.

He also expects the World Health Organisation to stop counting Covid cases soon, as the situation in China has improved and the severity of the disease is declining over time.

"More than 80% of Covid-19 deaths are among the elderly and those with underlying diseases."