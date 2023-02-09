The world's oldest living lab rat points the way to rejuvenation

An experiment led by Dr Harold Katcher, one of the discoverers of the first breast cancer gene, is giving humanity hope of fulfilling the dream of undoing ageing.

While working at Yuvan Research Inc., he discovered which part of the blood of young animals controls the age of the organism, and tested it in eight Sprague Dawley female rats.

"Sima" is the last survivor, but the age she has reached allows us to see a path for human rejuvenation.

"Cellular ageing is a cell non-autonomous process - it doesn't depend on the cell's history, but on its environment", states Katcher, Chief Scientific Officer of Yuvan, a startup based in California working on rejuvenation treatments.