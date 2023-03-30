Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi acquires JCI accreditation

While Dr. Athiwat Noiprasit, Hospital Director of Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi, shares “This success is due to the cooperation of medical personnel and employees at all levels that contribute to the global standards of JCI, which are considered in many ways, such as International Safety Standards, Health Policy, Corporate Governance, Hospital Information Management, Quality of Emergency Medical Services, and Patient Care in Critical Conditions. Even though the hospital has been operated for only three years, it has earned world-class hospital standards. JCI also reflects the success of the Principal Healthcare Hospital Network in terms of quality and standard within a short period of time in expanding the secondary cities area.

And in the second trimester of 2023, Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi aims to expand at least 4 excellence centers, namely TDH Dental Centre, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Cancer Surgery Centre, and Wellness Centre. All to cater to both local and international demands, building bonds between communities, society, and the environment according to the mission and vision of the hospital: to initiate a caregiver community by heart”.

Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi, a flagship hospital of Principal Healthcare Company, is a large hospital with a capacity of 200 beds and 16 medical centers. Currently, Principal Healthcare operates in a total of 13 hospitals in 11 provinces and willing to expand to achieving its target of 20 hospitals. PRINC is committed to developing medical care services in locations with a limited capacity of healthcare services including foreign countries, as well as contributing to business growth with social development, and encouraging the sustainability of the environment.