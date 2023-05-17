‘Tech neck’ and other musculoskeletal disorders from using devices more prevalent

Musculoskeletal disorders such as neck pain are increasingly prevalent, with prolonged usage of technological devices, sedentary lifestyles and poor ergonomics at work to blame.

In a January 2023 article, the National University Health System (NUHS) in Singapore said people who frequently use their mobile devices or laptops often have bad posture, which can lead to injuries to their neck and spine in the long term.

“With current lifestyle trends and our societal preoccupation with our devices and gadgets, we will likely see more patients with chronic neck pain in the coming years,” said Dr Alex Teo of the National University Hospital (NUH).

Treatments for chronic neck pain in general range from non-operative options, such as physiotherapy and acupuncture, to more invasive interventions such as injections and surgery, added Dr Teo, who is an associate consultant at the University Spine Centre’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Pain specialist Bernard Lee said some patients he has seen had endured 10 years of chronic pain. They initially relied on over-the-counter medication for some relief.

“A common mistake or misconception is that painkillers can cure pain, when in fact they are merely a Band-Aid solution that suppresses our body’s ability to feel or generate pain signals.

“Painkillers do not repair or eliminate the part of the body that is damaged, injured, or causing the pain,” said Dr Lee from Singapore Paincare Centre.

A study by researchers in Singapore, published in 2021 in the Spine medical journal, found that neck pain is increasingly common here. They said the condition can result in significant disability and loss of quality of life.