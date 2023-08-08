Ultherapy: New treatment that helps tighten the skin – naturally

“Ultherapy is one of the most effective, non-invasive methods to rejuvenate the skin,” says Dr Dissapong Panithaporn from the Demis Clinic, a Merz Aesthetics partner.

“Nowadays, we have a fresh resolve to fight ageing without getting wounds or injury [from cosmetic surgery].

“However, people should beware that there are plenty of clinics in the market offering fake ultherapy treatments. Usually, customers cannot tell the difference.

“Hence, if you are thinking about getting ultherapy, check to see if the clinic’s name is listed on the www.merzclubthailand.com website," he said.

The doctor said people can start undergoing ultherapy treatments from a young age like their 20s or 30s to lock in the youthful look. Then, he said, this youthful, dewy, smooth, firm look can be maintained with one ultherapy session per year.

“Compared to other skin-tightening techniques, ultherapy stands out due to its credibility, safety and precise targeting of treatment areas,” Dissapong said. “Real-time visualisation of skin layers and the ability to choose the exact depth for treatment contribute to its popularity and safety."