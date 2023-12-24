Doctors warn of health risks during the cold season
With the arrival of winter in Thailand and temperatures dropping rapidly in many regions, the festive season also increases health risks amid the cold weather.
Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Medical Association of Thailand have issued a primer on illnesses that could require attention. Here are some of them:
Influenza and severe influenza (flu)
Symptoms: Fever, headache, runny nose, cough, sneezing. In severe cases, symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.
Treatment: Take fever-reducing medication and use cold compresses. If symptoms persist, consult a doctor promptly.
Acute watery diarrhoea caused by rotavirus
Symptoms: Watery stools, vomiting, and in some cases, fever.
Treatment: Consume a bland diet, drink electrolyte solutions to prevent dehydration. Seek medical attention promptly if there is blood in the stool.
Measles
Symptoms: Runny nose, dry cough, sneezing, high fever, and the appearance of small, white spots on the cheeks.
Treatment: Use fever-reducing medication and seek continuous medical attention.
Pneumonia
Symptoms: Nasal congestion, cough, increased phlegm, chest tightness, difficulty breathing.
Treatment: Consult a doctor promptly for appropriate medical care.