Doctors warn of health risks during the cold season

Influenza and severe influenza (flu)

Symptoms: Fever, headache, runny nose, cough, sneezing. In severe cases, symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.

Treatment: Take fever-reducing medication and use cold compresses. If symptoms persist, consult a doctor promptly.

Acute watery diarrhoea caused by rotavirus

Symptoms: Watery stools, vomiting, and in some cases, fever.

Treatment: Consume a bland diet, drink electrolyte solutions to prevent dehydration. Seek medical attention promptly if there is blood in the stool.