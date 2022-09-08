Thailand Unveils “ThaiGP” Trophy

“This year’s trophy embodies the Phanom Rung light phenomenon at the Prasat Hin Phanom Rung monument, which is Buriram’s pride and joy. The upper section of the trophy is highlighted by intricate lines signifying the Chang International Circuit and complemented by the mythical character of Hanuman. The mythical creature has been used to promote ThaiGP as it is the embodiment of speed and agility, the perfect symbol for the high-octane MotoGP competition.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand unveiled a pavilion under the concept “Amazing Thailand Festival at ThaiGP.” The Tourism press and information center will have Thai and English-speaking officials ready to provide information to visitors during the 3-day extravaganza. It will be divided into different zones including Tourism across Thailand’s 5 regions zones and Sports Event which offers modern interactive activities such as marathon, triathlon and long-distance cycling among others.

Buriram Governor Thatchakorn Hatathathayakul said with the province of Buriram hosting the exhilarating event for the third year, the province is committed to maintaining the highest level of standards and ensuring the 3-day event runs smoothly. Hosting the competition allows the province to showcase to the world the best of Buriram from its silk, traditional fabric, local delicacies, and handicrafts. MotoGP attendees will also receive all the necessary and important information through the thousands of officials and volunteers ready to look after the visitors.

This year, a Line official account and a Thai-English bilingual website have been created and tourists can scan QR Codes to access the various platforms in order to check information around the clock. Vital information such as the circuit’s entrances and exits, transportation hubs, parking spaces, schedules, accommodations, restaurants, and tourist attractions can be accessed in order to build confidence with the tourists and ensure they have the best experience.





“There are many highlights for this year’s event including the Sarus Crane Village, Sawaisor Community in Buriram Province. Tour guides will be available to guide visitors around the site, visit homestays, enjoy local home spas, feast on chef table style dining experience, and shop for local goods and products.

“The people of Buriram are ready to showcase what the province has to offer and hopefully, this will be the Buriram Model that other communities and villages in Thailand can adapt and improve their livelihoods. The local charm and attractions are guaranteed to impress the visitors.”

Jiraphon Kawswat, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), in the capacity of the title sponsor of motorsports in Thailand, said this year, OR has prepared many special activities and privileges for both Thai and international motorsport fans during the 3-day event.

Some of the highlights include product booths, as well as food and drink under the brand of OR. Also, there will be special MotoGP Limited Edition souvenirs and memorabilia for sale at OR Pavilion. Blue Card holders can attend the racing event by redeeming 5 points to receive a 25% discount on OR THAILAND GRAND PRIX 2022 tickets. This year, OR has also prepared the EV Bike zone where visitors can enjoy a hands-on experience of EV bikes.

Surapol Uthintu, Director of External Relations at Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, said for the “MotoGP 2022” event, Chang has prepared exciting activities for attendees and fans with Chang Shuttle Station where fans can travel to and from the circuit for free.

The Chang House will allow motorsports fans to enjoy the adrenaline-pumping action from the race on a massive LED screen. Chang is holding “Chang Music Connection” where Thai major musical acts including Slot Machine and Joey Boy will perform on Friday, 30 September.

The following day on 1 October, visitors can get their dose of action with a Muay Thai boxing match. Look Thung music darling Kratai Pannipa will perform on stage and the music spectacle will end with a performance from singer Oat Pramote on 2 October.

Motorsport fans looking to attend can purchase tickets at Counter Service All Ticket at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or visit www.allticket.com. For more information, visit the Chang Circuit Buriram Facebook page.

A special promotion is on offer for admission tickets to the activity zone priced at 100 baht/day or 200 baht for 3 days. The holders of this ticket will not be able to enter the circuit ground to attend the racing event but can attend the OR Thailand Grand Prix Expo located in front of the circuit grounds.

Visitors can enjoy the spectacles, food, and shopping at the expo, as well as the various activities such as concerts, boxing matches, and a Meet & Greet event with world-famous MotoGP racers and their teams.