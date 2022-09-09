West Ham, Man Utd players pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at European soccer matches
A moment of silence was held at European soccer matches involving British soccer teams to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8).
Manchester United and Real Sociedad paid tribute ahead of their Europa League match with Real Sociedad, while West Ham and Romanian side FCSB players did the same before their Europa Conference League game.
In a statement, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.
“Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms.”
