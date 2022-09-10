Thailand crush Philippine resistance in Asean GP Volleyball opener
Hosts and defending champions Thailand got off to a strong start in the second women’s Asean Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament with a dominating win over the Philippines on Friday night.
Pimpichaya Kokram was top-scorer for the home side with 17 points as Thailand crushed the Filipinas 25-17, 25-22, 25-12.
Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul fielded a squad of big names that also included Pornpun Guedpard (captain), Watchareeya Nuanjam, Wipawee Srithong, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, Sasipaporn Janthawisut and Libero Piyanut Pannoy.
But it was Ajcharaporn Kongyot who crushed Philippine resistance in the second set, scoring three points to rescue the hosts from a 19-22 deficit and tilting the match in Thailand’s favour.
The Thais will play their second match of the tournament against Indonesia on Saturday at 6pm.
Sports fans can watch the matches live on One 31 channel, the oneD application, or at www.oneD.net.