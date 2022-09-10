Thailand crush Philippine resistance in Asean GP Volleyball opener

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul fielded a squad of big names that also included Pornpun Guedpard (captain), Watchareeya Nuanjam, Wipawee Srithong, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, Sasipaporn Janthawisut and Libero Piyanut Pannoy.

But it was Ajcharaporn Kongyot who crushed Philippine resistance in the second set, scoring three points to rescue the hosts from a 19-22 deficit and tilting the match in Thailand’s favour.

The Thais will play their second match of the tournament against Indonesia on Saturday at 6pm.

Sports fans can watch the matches live on One 31 channel, the oneD application, or at www.oneD.net.