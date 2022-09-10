Free burger bonanza as EPL clubs donate food from postponed matches

Fulham, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Southampton, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and Crystal Palace have confirmed they will make donations to food banks and other charities. Meanwhile, surplus catering supplies from Leeds’ home ground of Elland Road have been donated via the Leeds United Supporters' Trust.

“We'd like to say a big thank you to the club who have donated to us all surplus food stock, due to the match cancellation,” said the supporters group.

“This is being distributed to Rethink Food in the White Rose Centre.”

Liverpool have already made a donation of food to local organisations, including two schools, the Fans Supporting Foodbanks group, a homeless centre and a youth hostel.