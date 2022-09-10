Free burger bonanza as EPL clubs donate food from postponed matches
English Premier League clubs have decided to donate their matchday food to charity after this weekend’s fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The late postponement of 10 matches caused concern that food at stadiums would be wasted during a living-cost crisis when many people are going hungry.
Fulham, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Southampton, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and Crystal Palace have confirmed they will make donations to food banks and other charities. Meanwhile, surplus catering supplies from Leeds’ home ground of Elland Road have been donated via the Leeds United Supporters' Trust.
“We'd like to say a big thank you to the club who have donated to us all surplus food stock, due to the match cancellation,” said the supporters group.
“This is being distributed to Rethink Food in the White Rose Centre.”
Liverpool have already made a donation of food to local organisations, including two schools, the Fans Supporting Foodbanks group, a homeless centre and a youth hostel.
Manchester City are expected to distribute any food with a short shelf life to organisations around Manchester. The club will also pay casual employees who were due to work this weekend. Staff will be remunerated in full for duties at the rescheduled Premier League and Women's Super League matches.
Casual staff at other clubs are expected to be paid when they work at the rearranged fixtures.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday aged 96 after 70 years on the throne.