Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest No. 1 in history

Alcaraz denied Ruud from becoming the first Norwegian man to win a major singles title. Ruud previously lost this year’s French Open final to Nadal.

Alcaraz is the first teen to be No. 1 in the world, supplanting Australian Lleyton Hewitt as the youngest No. 1 in history.

This final was the youngest by combined age since Hewitt won 2002 Wimbledon over David Nalbandian.