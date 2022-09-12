background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
nationthailand
Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest No. 1 in history

Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest No. 1 in history

MONDAY, September 12, 2022
108
THE NATION

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open, becoming at 19 the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal‘s first title at the 2005 French Open and the youngest man to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in ATP history.

Alcaraz, a phenom over the last few years, took out Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in Sunday’s unprecedented final. It marked the first time that two men faced off each seeking his first major title and to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

Alcaraz denied Ruud from becoming the first Norwegian man to win a major singles title. Ruud previously lost this year’s French Open final to Nadal.

Alcaraz is the first teen to be No. 1 in the world, supplanting Australian Lleyton Hewitt as the youngest No. 1 in history.

This final was the youngest by combined age since Hewitt won 2002 Wimbledon over David Nalbandian.

THE NATION
TAGS
Carlos AlcarazU.S. Opentennis
RELATED