In-form Amarin Leads Contenders in Thailand Mixed Photocall
Title favourites led by last circuit’s runner-up Amarin Kraivixien posed for the camera under the theme “Parametric Design” in a promotional activity ahead of their participation for the Bt5 million Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf which tees off on Thursday at the Gasson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun
The 26-year-old Amarin, who produced his best career finish at lone second last month at the Thana City Golf Club, was joined in the photocall by Arpichaya Yubol, winner of the inaugural edition last year, former LPGA member Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Chommapat Pongthanarak, young-gun Vanchai Luangnitikul and rising star Sirapob Yapala.
The photoshoot, which took place at Terracotta Gardens @ Lamphun on Tuesday, was conducted under the theme called “Parametric Design” which reflects the development of Thailand Mixed Tour over the past two years.
The tour is moving towards its aim to support Thai players on the global stage as it granted them slots to compete in its alliances including the Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour and Australian LPGA Tour.
The season finale Thailand Mixed, which offers the most lucrative prize money of Bt5 million, will be competed on a 72-hole stroke-play format with top 60 and ties (not including amateurs), after 36 holes, qualifying for the weekend rounds. The player with the lowest score will walk away with the winning trophy after four days.
Priority lists for the 5th and final Thailand Mixed event include former Thailand Mixed winners (2021-2022), amateur winners (2022), top 20 players from the 2021 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 80 players from the 2022 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits and sponsor invites.
Apart from the lucrative prize money, there is a special award for a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board). She will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. One slot was already given to Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong following her lone third position in the previous Thailand Mixed edition.
The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Longa, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun.