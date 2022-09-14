In-form Amarin Leads Contenders in Thailand Mixed Photocall

Priority lists for the 5th and final Thailand Mixed event include former Thailand Mixed winners (2021-2022), amateur winners (2022), top 20 players from the 2021 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 80 players from the 2022 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits and sponsor invites.

Apart from the lucrative prize money, there is a special award for a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board). She will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. One slot was already given to Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong following her lone third position in the previous Thailand Mixed edition.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Longa, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun.

