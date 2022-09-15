Queen Elizabeth remembered before Champions League matches

The Scottish side went on to lose against Napoli 3-0 at Ibrox, as the Italian club maintained their position on top of Group A.

At Stamford Bridge in London, an impeccable minute's silence was observed before Chelsea's match against RB Salzburg.

New coach Graham Potter's first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw, after Raheem Sterling's opener was cancelled out by Noah Okafor's 75th minute equaliser.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester also observed a minute's silence before kick-off, with fans holding up various flags remembering the Queen.

Pep Guardiola's side again relied on the brilliance of prolific striker Erling Haaland, as the Norwegian acrobatically scored an 84th minute winner to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

