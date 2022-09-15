Haaland goal reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City beat Dortmund 2-1

City had to come back from a goal down with two strikes in the final 10 minutes to secure the win against a determined German side, for whom 22-year-old Haaland played until the summer.

"Yeah maybe the people who know me, maybe you know the influence Johan Cruyff had in my life as a person - education, manager and mentor and everything. Johan Cruyff, years ago, years ago, scored in the Camp Nou, an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid. It was quite, quite, quite similiar to Erling Haaland's goal and the moment he scored the goal, I thought 'oh Johan Cruyff.' It was quite similar, it was a really good one." Said Pep Guardiola

"And it was quite similar. We had a lot of problems to get our rhythm and we were so passive in our transition, our movements, to be aggressive. Yeah we struggled. We played in a wrong gear."



