Amarin Again in Contention at Thailand Mixed @ Gasson Panorama

“I know I’m capable of getting it done but it still has yet to happen. I’m here to win. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow,” Amarin said.

Ekpharit who has a Taiwanese father benefitted from his hot driver and sharp iron to produce the week’s lowest score of 63 which propelled him to a tied second on 15 under-par-201 alongside Arpichaya.

“I couldn’t be happier by hitting nine under. I really served well and hit accurate approach shots to set up easy birdie chances,” said the 22-year-old player who is also eyeing on his maiden win.

“I’ve never played in the final group on the final day before. This is a new experience for me, but I will try to play my game and not to put myself under pressure,” he added.



Twenty-year-old Arpichaya, with eight birdies and one bogey on the 14th for a 65, stands a shot at claiming her second Thailand Mixed title after she won the inaugural Thailand Mixed event in February last year.

“My approach going to the final will be the same like what I did today. That is to relax out there, not thinking too much about winning,” the former Thai LPGA Tour No 1 said.

Teenage rising star Sirapob Yapala fired a 69 to sit two back off the lead on 203 with Ronnachai Jamnong following two shots behind on 205.



Midway leader Kammalas Namuangruk was nowhere near his best as he had to bear with a 75 which included a double bogey on the 10th, three bogeys and two birdies for a total 206, the same score achieved by three-time champion Chanettee Wannasaen who carded a 69.



The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Longa, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun.



