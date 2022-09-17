Amarin Again in Contention at Thailand Mixed @ Gasson Panorama
The up-and-coming Amarin Kravixien once again put himself in contention in the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf following his bogey-free 65 at the Gasson Panorama Golf Club in Lamphun on Saturday.
The big hitter from Bangkok who came closet to winning his maiden professional win at the last Thailand Mixed series at Thana City Golf Club where he lost to Artiruj Winaicharoenchai by five strokes in the final round crafted seven birdies, five on the front and two after the turn, to lead on 16 under-par-200. That was one ahead of young-gun Ekpharit Wu and the only female in the top five Arpichaya Yubol, each with a 201.
“I can’t say that it was mistake free round because I knew I still left a few shots out there today, especially not being able to birdie the par 5 hole on the back nine. But overall, I’m really satisfied with my solid round today,” said the 26-year-old Amarin in his first appearance at par-72 Gasson Panorama.
Asked about his game plan for Sunday, Amarin said: “I don’t have any specific thought for tomorrow apart from doing my thing. If I focus on what someone else is doing, then that means I’m not focusing enough on myself.”
Amarin is in search for his first key tour title after he won a Thailand Development Tour event in Nakhon Nayok back in 2019. He is confident he always has what it takes to win a tournament and makes his statement that he is here to win.
“I know I’m capable of getting it done but it still has yet to happen. I’m here to win. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow,” Amarin said.
Ekpharit who has a Taiwanese father benefitted from his hot driver and sharp iron to produce the week’s lowest score of 63 which propelled him to a tied second on 15 under-par-201 alongside Arpichaya.
“I couldn’t be happier by hitting nine under. I really served well and hit accurate approach shots to set up easy birdie chances,” said the 22-year-old player who is also eyeing on his maiden win.
“I’ve never played in the final group on the final day before. This is a new experience for me, but I will try to play my game and not to put myself under pressure,” he added.
Twenty-year-old Arpichaya, with eight birdies and one bogey on the 14th for a 65, stands a shot at claiming her second Thailand Mixed title after she won the inaugural Thailand Mixed event in February last year.
“My approach going to the final will be the same like what I did today. That is to relax out there, not thinking too much about winning,” the former Thai LPGA Tour No 1 said.
Teenage rising star Sirapob Yapala fired a 69 to sit two back off the lead on 203 with Ronnachai Jamnong following two shots behind on 205.
Midway leader Kammalas Namuangruk was nowhere near his best as he had to bear with a 75 which included a double bogey on the 10th, three bogeys and two birdies for a total 206, the same score achieved by three-time champion Chanettee Wannasaen who carded a 69.
The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Longa, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun.