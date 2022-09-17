Manchester City and Wolves pay tribute to late Queen as Premier League returns
Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday (September 17) as the Premier League resumed.
Players and fans held a minute's silence at the Molineux Stadium as a tribute, followed by a rendition of the national anthem.
Last weekend's games were postponed following the Queen's death on Thursday (September 8), meaning that this is the first chance that these clubs and their fans have had to pay their respects at a match.
While the Premier League resumed on Friday night, a few fixtures needing extra policing will be postponed this weekend as the country prepares to hold a huge state funeral on Monday (September 19).
Manchester City comfortably won the match 3-0.
