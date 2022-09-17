background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
nationthailand
Manchester City and Wolves pay tribute to late Queen as Premier League returns

Manchester City and Wolves pay tribute to late Queen as Premier League returns

SATURDAY, September 17, 2022
THE NATION

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday (September 17) as the Premier League resumed.

Players and fans held a minute's silence at the Molineux Stadium as a tribute, followed by a rendition of the national anthem.
 

Last weekend's games were postponed following the Queen's death on Thursday (September 8), meaning that this is the first chance that these clubs and their fans have had to pay their respects at a match.

While the Premier League resumed on Friday night, a few fixtures needing extra policing will be postponed this weekend as the country prepares to hold a huge state funeral on Monday (September 19).

Manchester City comfortably won the match 3-0.

THE NATION
TAGS
Manchester CityQueenQueen Elizabeth IIPremier LeagueHaaland
RELATED