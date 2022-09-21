Boxing body vows to improve state of the sport in Asia
The recently-elected president of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC), Pichai Chunhavajira, has vowed to improve the Asian boxing scene.
ASBC held its meeting on September 17 at Sinn Sathorn Tower in Bangkok, the third after Pichai became the president in April.
The meeting confirmed Green Hill as an official equipment supplier for ASBC and the broadcasting rights of competitions within four years.
Members also discussed the organisation of boxing events including tournaments in the 2023 calendar.
After the meeting, ASBC president Pichai said that the meeting also marked the opening of the association’s headquarters.
He said that members discussed next year’s programmes and solutions to develop the boxing scene in Asia for athletes, coaches, and referees.
They also aimed to reduce the gap between countries, and especially for small countries to have a greater role in this region, for better results in the continent and world competitions.
He said that the qualification events for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the 2022 Asian Games will be held next year.
They are important competitions in which Thai boxers should do their best to earn their spots for the Olympics. He added that Thailand should bid for important competitions if possible.