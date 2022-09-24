Federer's emotional grand finale ends in defeat

Even Federer's practice sessions at the O2 were standing room only affairs and an electric atmosphere greeted him as he walked out into the cavernous arena alongside Nadal just after 10pm local time for what would be his last dance.

"I've done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who's coming tonight," Federer has posted on Twitter earlier in the day.

It certainly felt that way too for everyone present in a crowd which included Australian great Laver -- the man who inspired Federer to create the novel team event.

After the coin toss formalities loud roars accompanied Federer and Nadal, otherwise knows as 'Fedal', as they warmed up to the sound of The Clash's London Calling booming around the venue -- Federer raising his arm in salute after his introduction.

An even bigger cheer went up when Federer punched away a volley in the opening game -- his first competitive shot since a demoralising defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021 when he lost the last set 6-0.

During the changeovers the video screens showed some iconic moments of Federer's 24-year professional career with tributes from Nadal and his mother Lynette.

American duo Sock and Tiafoe, pantomime villains for the night, tested Federer's reactions with some lusty blows aimed at the Swiss maestro who would have demanded nothing less.

Federer was equal to pretty much everything though, his silky shot-making and nimble footwork very much intact despite such a long time away from the match court.

The pair with a combined age of 77 and 42 Grand Slam titles between them edged the opening set by breaking Tiafoe's serve.

Despite the party atmosphere in the stadium, there was no danger of Federer's farewell match turning into an exhibition.

It was serious business and after they fell a break down early in the second, Federer and Nadal stormed back and looked poised for a straight sets win but were instead dragged into a tense deciding tiebreak with the clock past midnight.

Chants of 'Let's Go Roger Let's Go' resounded around the packed stands as Federer and Nadal clawed their way towards a victory the occasion demanded but they fell agonisingly short.