Thailand conquer Turkey in thrilling opener at volleyball world championship
Thailand defied the odds to beat Turkey 3-2 in a thrilling start to their FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship campaign on Saturday night.
Turkey, who are eight places above Thailand in the FIVB world rankings, went into the game as favourites and duly won the first set with a dominating score of 25-17.
However, Chatchu-on Moksri led the fightback as Thailand clawed their way back into the match, held in the Dutch city of Arnhem. The Thais weathered the early assault to win a gruelling second set 31-29, but then paid for their efforts when Turkey pounced in the third to go 2-1 up. But that was as close as the Turks got to victory, with Thailand surging to the winning line and clinching the decider 15-13.
Chatchu-on top-scored with 33 points, piercing Turkey’s defence with three aces on serve, two kill blocks and 28 spikes.
Thailand next take on Poland, who are three points ahead of them in the world rankings. A win for the Thais in Tuesday’s match will see them leapfrog the Poles into 13th place in the world rankings.
Twenty-four nations are competing at the world championships, divided into four groups of six teams. The top four teams from the group stage will qualify for the next round.
Thailand’s 3-2 (17-25, 31-29, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-13) win against Turkey earned them two points in Group B, which also features Dominican Republic, South Korea and Croatia.
Workpoint TV channel 23 will live broadcast Thailand vs Poland from 1.15am on Tuesday, Thai time.