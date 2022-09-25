Thailand conquer Turkey in thrilling opener at volleyball world championship

However, Chatchu-on Moksri led the fightback as Thailand clawed their way back into the match, held in the Dutch city of Arnhem. The Thais weathered the early assault to win a gruelling second set 31-29, but then paid for their efforts when Turkey pounced in the third to go 2-1 up. But that was as close as the Turks got to victory, with Thailand surging to the winning line and clinching the decider 15-13.

Chatchu-on top-scored with 33 points, piercing Turkey’s defence with three aces on serve, two kill blocks and 28 spikes.

Thailand next take on Poland, who are three points ahead of them in the world rankings. A win for the Thais in Tuesday’s match will see them leapfrog the Poles into 13th place in the world rankings.