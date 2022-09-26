Three “Big Sisters” to Compete in 8th SAT-TWT Open

By winning all five her latest domestic starts, three on the Thai WPGA Tour, Patcharajutar or P.K. is unquestionably the one to watch at the at par 72 6,378-yard Rayong Green Valley where she last played more than two decades ago.

“The last time I played on this course, I should be around 8,” said P.K., currently on the top of the Thai WPGA Tour Order of Merit standings. “Although I have won several tournaments in a row, I still have to improve my game,” said the 30-year-old player from Khon Kaen.

“Seeing the progress of my game on a daily basis is a success. My plan is to focus on one shot at a time,” added the former world top 80 player.

Former Japan LPGA Tour player Porani admitted that she has been out of practice lately due to her new role as a manager for young players.

“I haven’t competed much lately as I have to take care of many young players and sometimes have to carry the bag for them. But it’s quite fun with this new phrase of my life. To be honest, I’ve come to this tournament just to have fun. I feel quite relaxed that I don’t have to worry about the outcome like before,” said the 36-year-old player.