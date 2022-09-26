Three “Big Sisters” to Compete in 8th SAT-TWT Open
Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association’s “Big Sisters” Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, Porani Chutichai and Wannasiri Sirisampant are among star players signing up for the eight circuit of the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking which starts on Tuesday at the Rayong Green Valley Country Club.
The three Thai WPGA Player Council committees spearhead this week’s stella field of entrants which also include Arpichaya Yubol, who just won the season-ending Thailand Mixed event in Lumphun a fortnight ago, 2018 LET Thailand Championships winner Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and rising stars Ornkank Sroisuwan, Phannarai Meesom-us and Sasikarn Somboonsap.
By winning all five her latest domestic starts, three on the Thai WPGA Tour, Patcharajutar or P.K. is unquestionably the one to watch at the at par 72 6,378-yard Rayong Green Valley where she last played more than two decades ago.
“The last time I played on this course, I should be around 8,” said P.K., currently on the top of the Thai WPGA Tour Order of Merit standings. “Although I have won several tournaments in a row, I still have to improve my game,” said the 30-year-old player from Khon Kaen.
“Seeing the progress of my game on a daily basis is a success. My plan is to focus on one shot at a time,” added the former world top 80 player.
Former Japan LPGA Tour player Porani admitted that she has been out of practice lately due to her new role as a manager for young players.
“I haven’t competed much lately as I have to take care of many young players and sometimes have to carry the bag for them. But it’s quite fun with this new phrase of my life. To be honest, I’ve come to this tournament just to have fun. I feel quite relaxed that I don’t have to worry about the outcome like before,” said the 36-year-old player.
In regard to her position as the Thai WPGA “Big Sister”, she said: “It’s a very nice thing that the association sets up this council and welcomes opinions from the players. By joining hands and move forward together, we can help elevate Thai women’s golf to a higher level.”
As one of the Player Council committees, Wannasiri said: “The association has done excellent jobs over the past seven circuits although there might be some minor problems. The association has been moving in the right direction. And I firmly believe that they can do even better.”
Twenty-year-old Arpichaya will be making her third attempt on the SAT-TWT Open this season. She finished runner-up three times (two in the first and second circuits last year) including a lone second-place finish (lost to P.K. by five strokes in the final) at Kabinburi Sport Club earlier this month.
“I’m getting more confident with my game. I’ve been able to bring about my high level of play and produce some great results. The hard work starts paying off especially on my short game,” said Arpichaya who finished at fifth at this course when she played a Thailand Mixed event in May.
The eighth SAT-TWT Open, one of the 10 events of the 2021-2022 season, will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.