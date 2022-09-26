Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United
Liverpool Legends claimed bragging rights over their Manchester United counterparts with a 2-1 victory at Anfield on last Saturday
In an entertaining charity match for the LFC Foundation, in association with Forever Reds, Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov put the visitors ahead.
But second half goals from Mark Gonzalez and Florent Sinama-Pongolle saw the Reds come from behind to seal the win.
Having won the opening leg 3-1, Liverpool ended up 5-2 winners on aggregate to earn the title of ‘Legends of the North’.
