background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
nationthailand
Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United

Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United

MONDAY, September 26, 2022
THE NATION

Liverpool Legends claimed bragging rights over their Manchester United counterparts with a 2-1 victory at Anfield on last Saturday

In an entertaining charity match for the LFC Foundation, in association with Forever Reds, Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov put the visitors ahead.

But second half goals from Mark Gonzalez and Florent Sinama-Pongolle saw the Reds come from behind to seal the win.

Having won the opening leg 3-1, Liverpool ended up 5-2 winners on aggregate to earn the title of ‘Legends of the North’.

Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United Liverpool Legends claim bragging rights over Man United

THE NATION
TAGS
liverpoolMan UnitedFootball legendsBreaking News
RELATED