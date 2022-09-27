Arpichaya Defies Wet Condition to Lead at SAT-TWT Open in Rayong

Despite the dampened condition at the par 72 6,378-yard landscape due to seasonal rains, Arpichaya proceeded through her round without a bogey.

“As the course was soaked, the ball didn’t roll at all, making it tougher to hit the approach shots. I’m quite happy to hit under-par under a condition like this,” said Arpichaya who just celebrated her second victory of the year a fortnight ago in the Thailand Mixed event in Lumphun.



“It all came down to who came up with better lop shots. I’m quite satisfied with the level that I’m playing these days. But I don’t set a goal to win this week. I just want to sharpen my skills before the second stage of the LPGA Q-School (in October),” added Arpichaya who is trying to earn a card on the biggest women’s golf tour on the globe.

“With the results that I have been producing over the past couple of months, I’m quite confident that I will make it. I just have to keep doing what I have been doing lately,” she said.



Among the eight players with three under-par-72 was 17-year-old Pannarai who shot four birdies against a lone bogey on the 15th hole.



“I just played one shot at a time and tried not to think too much. I have been working with a mental coach, so I have been playing with less pressure for quite some time,” said Pannarai who has yet to celebrate a breakthrough win on a local major tour.

