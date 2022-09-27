MotoGP riders ready for fierce fight at OR Thailand Grand Prix

Also squaring up to the camera were Thai Moto2 riders Somkiat Chantra and Keminth Kubo, along with Spanish Moto2 rider Albert Arenas and Izan Guevara from the Moto3 class.

Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings on 219 points followed by Francesco Bagnaia

(201) and Aleix Espargaro (194) as the riders head into the 17th round of the championship.

All eyes in the home crowd will be on Somkiat, who will start the Moto2 race in ninth place in the standings on 120 points, 14 points behind championship leader Augusto Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Keminth is 28th on four points and will be looking to make his mark at his home circuit.

The OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022 will be held from Friday to Sunday (September 30- October 2) at Chang International Circuit in Buriram.