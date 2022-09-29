Arpichaya Keeps Cool Under Rain to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Crown

“I’m so happy to finally win on this tour after coming so close several times. It was such a relief,” said Arpichaya who, a fortnight ago, just celebrated her crown in the season finale Thailand Mixed in Lumphun.

“I got off to a great start by firing two straight birdies. But after I made two bogeys on the next three holes, my father told me that there were plenty more holes to play and to slow down the pace. So, I regrouped my concentration, brushing off the pressure and took it one step at a time,” added Arpichaya who won the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500.

Thus far this year, Arpichaya has claimed three titles including her victory in the LET Access Series in July in Scotland. She has won a total of 13 professional titles. This latest win serves up as a good psychological booster for Thai rising star before she tees off in the LPGA Q-School Second Stage at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Florida between October 16-21.

“This really boots up my confidence before the Q-School. I will spend a week training at the Water Mill to get fully prepared. With the form that I have been playing recently, I’m quite confident that I can get an LPGA Tour card,” added Arpichaya who will be travelling with another local hope Chanettee Wannasaen and Budsabakorn Sukapan in the first week of October.



