Arpichaya Keeps Cool Under Rain to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Crown
Hot on her heels, Arpichaya Yuboll lifted up her maiden Thai WPGA Tour title with a four-shot victory over Filipina Princess Superal in the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking at Rayong Green Valley Country Club on Wednesday.
Despite strong winds and rains, the 20-year-old from Saraburi remained composed under the harsh condition to card a final round 68, six birdies against two bogeys, for a total nine under-par-207. After endeavouring three runner-up positions in the first two SAT-TWT circuits (run by the Thai WPGA Tour) last year and in the previous meet at Kabin Buri Sports Club earlier this month, Arpichaya rose to the challenge eventually.
“I’m so happy to finally win on this tour after coming so close several times. It was such a relief,” said Arpichaya who, a fortnight ago, just celebrated her crown in the season finale Thailand Mixed in Lumphun.
“I got off to a great start by firing two straight birdies. But after I made two bogeys on the next three holes, my father told me that there were plenty more holes to play and to slow down the pace. So, I regrouped my concentration, brushing off the pressure and took it one step at a time,” added Arpichaya who won the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500.
Thus far this year, Arpichaya has claimed three titles including her victory in the LET Access Series in July in Scotland. She has won a total of 13 professional titles. This latest win serves up as a good psychological booster for Thai rising star before she tees off in the LPGA Q-School Second Stage at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Florida between October 16-21.
“This really boots up my confidence before the Q-School. I will spend a week training at the Water Mill to get fully prepared. With the form that I have been playing recently, I’m quite confident that I can get an LPGA Tour card,” added Arpichaya who will be travelling with another local hope Chanettee Wannasaen and Budsabakorn Sukapan in the first week of October.
Superal, with five birdies and a bogey, finished with a 68 and on five under-par-211 to match her best attempt on the tour after the fifth edition at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in July.
“I was so happy as I didn’t expect to play well on the final day. It was definitely a good thing for me,” said the 25-year-old. “It was a bit tough to have to play under the rain and strong winds. But I managed to get through it.”
Apart from the prize money of Bt223,440 for a runner-up, the Filipina was also granted the Sportsmanship Award voted by fellow players.
“I was surprised. I didn’t know they would vote for me,” said Superal who will next play a local event back at the Philippines in November.
After winning five straight domestic events, Patcharajutar Kongkraphan had to be content with a tied third position with Sherman Santiwiwatthanahong, Jackie Chulya and Chayanit Wangmahaporn, each on three under-par-213.