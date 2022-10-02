Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP
Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid on Saturday (October 1).
Bezzecchi posted a time of 1:29.671 to take his first-ever pole position, with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row on the Chang International Circuit.
"When I saw my lap time, I knew that it was very good," said Bezzecchi, whose pole was also the first for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, which is owned by MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.
"But before when I stopped to change the tyre I also saw that the first lap time was already 29.8 (1:29.8) so I expected that the top riders make a bigger step so when I made my good time I said 'wow it's fast' but I didn't know where I was."
Bagnaia, who is second in the championship standings 18 points behind Quartararo, will be the only title contender in the front row in Sunday's race.
The championship hopes of Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro, who is third in the overall standings, took a blow after he narrowly missed the cut for Q2, meaning he will line up in 13th place on the grid.
Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, with Bezzecchi's team mate Luca Marini finishing ninth as Ducati dominated the qualifying.
Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who took pole at the Japanese GP last week, finished eighth.
In Moto2, Somkiat Chantra took pole at his home race ahead of Tony Arbolina and Ai Agura, becoming the first Thai rider to take a pole position in grand prix history.
In Moto3, Honda rider Dennis Foggia was quickest ahead of Jaume Masia and Ayumu Sasaki.