Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP

"When I saw my lap time, I knew that it was very good," said Bezzecchi, whose pole was also the first for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, which is owned by MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

"But before when I stopped to change the tyre I also saw that the first lap time was already 29.8 (1:29.8) so I expected that the top riders make a bigger step so when I made my good time I said 'wow it's fast' but I didn't know where I was."

Bagnaia, who is second in the championship standings 18 points behind Quartararo, will be the only title contender in the front row in Sunday's race.