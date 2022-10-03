Thailand Grand Prix delivers thrills, spills and THB4bn for Buri Ram
A global audience of 800 million watched Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira win the Thailand MotoGP on Sunday while home fans groaned as Somkiat Chandra slid out of the Moto2 race.
The 2022 Thailand Grand Prix attracted 178,463 spectators to the Buriram International Circuit, with hundreds of millions more watching around the world.
Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul kicked things off at the opening ceremony for the 17th race of the 2022 Grand Prix motorcycle racing season.
In a MotoGP race delayed for around an hour by heavy rain, Oliveira took the chequered flag in a time of 41 minutes and 44.503 seconds while two-time Thailand winner Marc Marquez finished fifth.
The Moto2 race was also hit by rain, which forced stewards to reduce the number of laps from 24 to 16.
Thai rider Somkiat started on pole after qualifying fastest on Saturday but slid out on turn four of the second lap while leading the race.
Thai fans gained consolation when the other home rider, Keminth Kubo, scored a surprise ninth place before the red flag was raised and the race was stopped. It was Keminth’s best performance this season.
Italian racer Dennis Foggia won the Moto3 race in a time of 37:52.331s.
The Thailand Grand Prix will be back at the Buriram International Circuit next year as the 18th race on the calendar, from October 27-29, 2023.