Thailand Grand Prix delivers thrills, spills and THB4bn for Buri Ram

Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul kicked things off at the opening ceremony for the 17th race of the 2022 Grand Prix motorcycle racing season.

In a MotoGP race delayed for around an hour by heavy rain, Oliveira took the chequered flag in a time of 41 minutes and 44.503 seconds while two-time Thailand winner Marc Marquez finished fifth.

The Moto2 race was also hit by rain, which forced stewards to reduce the number of laps from 24 to 16.

Thai rider Somkiat started on pole after qualifying fastest on Saturday but slid out on turn four of the second lap while leading the race.