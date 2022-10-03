Haaland breaks new ground for Man City as blistering start continues

The Norwegian's goal haul moved him on to 14 strikes in eight Premier League games, double the amount of the league's second-top scorer Harry Kane.

He also destroyed another Premier League record by becoming the fastest player in England's top-flight to score three hat-tricks in only eight matches. The previous record holder was Michael Owen, who needed 48 games to reach the milestone for Liverpool.

City manager Pep Guardiola was not surprised by Haaland's latest tour de force, highlighting his insatiable scoring record with previous sides Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund as well as City, firing 152 goals since turning professional in 2016.

He took no credit for the way the striker has started his career with City, instead pointing to the genes he was blessed with from his mother Gry Marita Braut, a heptathlete, and his father, the former City and Norway midfielder Alfie Haaland.

"I said many times what he is doing this season he had done in Norway, Austria, Germany, that is a reality. The quality we have helps him but I didn't teach him what he has done," Guardiola said.

"Having incredible instinct and sense comes from his mum and dad, he was born with that, we just help him by producing more balls for him."



