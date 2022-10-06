background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, October 18, 2022
Thai women lose to Germany for second successive defeat in volleyball world championship

THURSDAY, October 06, 2022
THE NATION

Thailand suffered their second consecutive defeat in Phase 2 of the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2022 on Wednesday evening in Lodz, Poland, losing to Germany in four sets.

In a Pool F match at the Atlas Arena, the Thai women, ranked world No. 14, lost 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 to 13th-ranked Germany. Thailand had lost their previous group match against Canada.

The latest Pool F standings saw Serbia on top with 20 points, followed by Türkiye with 17 points, USA with 15 points, and co-hosts Poland with 13 points. Thailand are in sixth position with 10 points, below Canada (11 points), while Germany are at the bottom with 10 points, below the Dominican Republic (11 points).

The top four teams from each of the two Phase 2 groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Thai women had beaten the Germans in three of their last five encounters, including at the Nations League 2021 tournament in Italy.

The Thai team will have a day to rest before the next two matches on Friday and Saturday, against Serbia and the US, respectively. Both matches start from 7.45pm.

