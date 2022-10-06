Back to beginning for F1 champion Verstappen

“It was a very special moment today to be back in the car I sat in as a young boy when my dad drove for Honda.

“Especially when realising all the successes we achieved together over the past few years.”

His father Jos Verstappen was also an F1 driver who raced from 1994 to 2003 and won two podium finishes in his career.

He drove for the Honda team in the car in the pictures in the 1999 season.