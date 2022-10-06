Back to beginning for F1 champion Verstappen
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen shared on Twitter on Wednesday pictures of him in his father’s car when he was a child.
The caption said, “Back after more than 20 years."
“It was a very special moment today to be back in the car I sat in as a young boy when my dad drove for Honda.
“Especially when realising all the successes we achieved together over the past few years.”
His father Jos Verstappen was also an F1 driver who raced from 1994 to 2003 and won two podium finishes in his career.
He drove for the Honda team in the car in the pictures in the 1999 season.
Max Verstappen started F1 racing in 2015 with the Italian Scuderia Toro Rosso team.
His first win came in his second year at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, which was the first race after he was traded to Red Bull Racing.
He has driven for the team since then and won the 2021 Formula One World Championship, which was decided in a historic last lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix against Lewis Hamilton.
He has won 31 races and 73 podium spots after eight years in the F1. He currently is in first place in the 2022 Formula One World Championship, with five races still to go.