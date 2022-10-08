Thai spikers face win-or-die match against USA after 3rd straight defeat

Thailand remain winless in the second round, having lost their previous two group matches against Canada and Germany.

The Thais went into Friday’s clash having beaten Serbia in two of their last five encounters, including the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League in June.

Friday’s loss left Thailand seventh in Pool F on 10 points, just ahead of bottom team Germany. Serbia top the pool with 24 points, followed by USA with 18 points, Turkey with 17, and co-hosts Poland with 15.

The top four teams from each of the two second-round groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

