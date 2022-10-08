Liverpool need to become unpredictable again, says Klopp

"Teams have worked out how to play against us when we're not at our best... There's no system in the world with no weakness. It's all about how we perform and what we did and with what intensity.

"We are still a work in progress to find a way out. So you cannot say now we're back, we need consistency. I am not interested in this short-term. We have to be good until we are outstanding."

Klopp heaped praise on Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta after the north London side's flying start to the season but said he hoped to "cause them problems" at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are a point clear of champions Manchester City after winning seven of their opening eight games.

"All my respect, wow," Klopp said. "It's a really, really good job from Mikel. When you need some time, nobody wants to give you time... He has a young, exciting team doing really well."

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are back in training and closing on returns, Klopp added. Midfielder Arthur Melo will miss Sunday's game with a muscle injury, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined.