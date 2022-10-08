A look at Qatar 2022's Command Centre

Overcrowding or crowd trouble will be picked up on cameras at the ground, while even doors at the stadiums can be opened or closed remotely.

Executive director Niyas Abdulrahiman told Reuters Qatar 2022 would be the first time such an idea had been implemented at a World Cup, describing the system as a “powerful tool”.

One of the reasons why such a system can be built is due to the compact nature of the World Cup, with all eight venues within an hour's drive of each other in and around Doha.

"The monitoring is done in a proactive manner, in a sense that before it something goes wrong, we are able to detect it," Abdulrahiman said.

