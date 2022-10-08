A look at Qatar 2022's Command Centre
Safety and security of the eight stadiums being used at the World Cup in Qatar this year will be overseen in a centralised, state-of-the-art Command Centre.
Security personnel at the Aspire Command Center will monitor - through a sophisticated system - each of the arenas, indentifying any potential problems early to keep fans safe.
Overcrowding or crowd trouble will be picked up on cameras at the ground, while even doors at the stadiums can be opened or closed remotely.
Executive director Niyas Abdulrahiman told Reuters Qatar 2022 would be the first time such an idea had been implemented at a World Cup, describing the system as a “powerful tool”.
One of the reasons why such a system can be built is due to the compact nature of the World Cup, with all eight venues within an hour's drive of each other in and around Doha.
"The monitoring is done in a proactive manner, in a sense that before it something goes wrong, we are able to detect it," Abdulrahiman said.
"And once we receive these alarms, our operators here are able to take corrective actions, which mean they can actually control these systems remotely, and centrally from here as well.”
The facility, located next to Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, has around 80 staff members split into three teams. Part of their monitoring is done by approximately 15,000 CCTV cameras in total set up across the stadiums.
The World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.