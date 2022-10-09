Thailand go down fighting against USA to end volleyball campaign

The Thais’ fourth consecutive loss in Pool F ended their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the event, which is being co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland.

Saturday’s match followed defeats against Canada (3-1), Germany (3-1) and Serbia (3-0).

Thailand stunned USA by winning the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-21. The Thais then came within one point of victory twice after securing match points in set four.

However, the Americans escaped both times before winning the fourth set 27-25 and sealing the deal 15-13 in the decider.