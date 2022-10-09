Thailand praised after finishing top 4 in Asia at Futsal Cup

Thailand opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a goal from Narongsak Wingwon, but Uzbekistan hit back with scores in the 3rd, 7th, 14th and 16th minutes to go 4-1 up at half-time.

Uzbekistan secured third place in the tournament with another four goals after the break while Worasak Srirangpairote grabbed a consolation strike in the 27th minute.

Japan were earlier crowned Asian futsal champions for the fourth time after beating Iran 3-2 in the final.