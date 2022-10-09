background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, October 18, 2022
nationthailand
Thailand praised after finishing top 4 in Asia at Futsal Cup

Thailand praised after finishing top 4 in Asia at Futsal Cup

SUNDAY, October 09, 2022
THE NATION

Thailand head coach Carlos César praised his team’s performance at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup on Saturday, despite defeat to Uzbekistan in the third-place play-off.

César also apologised to Thai fans for failing to seal third place after losing 8-2 to the Uzbeks.

Thailand opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a goal from Narongsak Wingwon, but Uzbekistan hit back with scores in the 3rd, 7th, 14th and 16th minutes to go 4-1 up at half-time.

Uzbekistan secured third place in the tournament with another four goals after the break while Worasak Srirangpairote grabbed a consolation strike in the 27th minute.

Thailand praised after finishing top 4 in Asia at Futsal Cup

Japan were earlier crowned Asian futsal champions for the fourth time after beating Iran 3-2 in the final.

Thailand praised after finishing top 4 in Asia at Futsal Cup

Coach César accepted the defeat, saying Thailand had done their best despite suffering injuries before the play-off against Uzbekistan.

"Last time we were eliminated during the championship's round of eight, but we entered the round of four this time," he said.

THE NATION
TAGS
ThailandfutsalsportsUzbekistanNews Update
RELATED