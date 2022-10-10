Nakara, 11, wins world jet ski championship for Thailand

His mother Kasama Silachai confirmed on Monday that her son was crowned world champion after taking first place in the Junior Ski 10-12 Stock competition. Nakara also scored second place in the Pro Sport Salom class and eighth in the Junior Ski 10-12 Stock Lites class.

Nakorn, 58, praised his son for achieving his jet ski dream after years of hard work, determination and tears. He described the win as the best day of his life as a parent. He dedicated the victory to the child victims of the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre.

Nakara made history last year when he became the youngest person to ride a jet ski across the Gulf of Thailand. On February 28, 2021, at just nine years old, he completed the trip from coast to coast in 5 hours and 49 minutes.