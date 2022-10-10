Nakara, 11, wins world jet ski championship for Thailand
Eleven-year-old Thai jet skier Nakara “Orca” Silachai was crowned world under-12 jet ski champion in the US on Sunday.
Nakara, who is the son of Thai actor and jet skier Nakorn “Ple” Silachai, competed in the IJSBA World Finals at Lake Havasu City, Arizona from October 1 to 9.
His mother Kasama Silachai confirmed on Monday that her son was crowned world champion after taking first place in the Junior Ski 10-12 Stock competition. Nakara also scored second place in the Pro Sport Salom class and eighth in the Junior Ski 10-12 Stock Lites class.
Nakorn, 58, praised his son for achieving his jet ski dream after years of hard work, determination and tears. He described the win as the best day of his life as a parent. He dedicated the victory to the child victims of the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre.
Nakara made history last year when he became the youngest person to ride a jet ski across the Gulf of Thailand. On February 28, 2021, at just nine years old, he completed the trip from coast to coast in 5 hours and 49 minutes.